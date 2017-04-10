State Rep. Scott Drury explores run for Illinois governor

A third-term Illinois state representative says he's considering a run for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018.
Scott Drury said Monday he wants to stop the "partisan bickering, public corruption and uncontrolled violence" in Illinois. He blames both Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan for the two-year budget stalemate.
The former assistant U.S. attorney from Highwood was notable in January when the 100th General Assembly was sworn in. He was the only Democrat not to vote in favor on Madigan's election to a 17th term as speaker.
Democrats who have announced challenges to Rauner in 2018 include businessmen Chris Kennedy and J.B. Pritzker, state Sen. Daniel Biss, Chicago alderman Ameya Pawar (a-MAY'-uh puh-WAHR'), small business owner Alex Paterakis and educator Bob Daiber (DYE'-bur).
Comments