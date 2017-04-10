More Politics News

April 10, 2017 2:01 PM

Sen. Warner donates public papers to University of Virginia

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Former U.S. Senator John Warner has donated his public papers to the University of Virginia.

Media outlets report that the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library opened the papers to the public last week, after a nine-year effort to catalog and organize the documents.

The 90-year-old senator graduated from Virginia's School of Law in 1953, and is a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. Before being elected to the Senate, he worked for the Department of Defense and served as secretary of the Navy under President Richard Nixon.

The full collection spans Warner's three decades as a senator, and reaches back to his earliest days as an enlisted man in the U.S. Navy.

