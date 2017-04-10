More Politics News

April 10, 2017 1:45 PM

Bill would update how Massachusetts distributes school funds

The Associated Press
BOSTON

A group of teachers, students and lawmakers is pushing to update the way Massachusetts distributes education dollars to local municipalities.

They say the state's 24-year-old education funding formula — known as the foundation budget — hasn't fully lived up to its promise of closing the student achievement gap between wealthier and lower-income communities.

State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz is sponsoring a bill that would overhaul the formula, which she said hasn't kept up with rising fixed costs like health care and special education that have outpaced initial estimates.

Chang-Díaz pointed to a report by the Foundation Budget Review Commission, which found the original formula underestimated those costs by up to $2 billion every year, reinforcing the achievement gap.

The Boston Democrat unveiled the bill Monday at the Statehouse.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice 4:36

Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile 0:52

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos