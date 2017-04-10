More Politics News

April 10, 2017 12:49 PM

Cheyenne mayor candidate named state aeronautics director

The Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo.

A Cheyenne woman is the new director of Wyoming's Aeronautics Division.

Amy Surdam is a nurse practitioner who owns urgent care facilities in Cheyenne and Laramie.

She's also a lieutenant colonel in the Wyoming Army National Guard and founder of a children's museum under development in Cheyenne.

Surdam ran unsuccessfully for Cheyenne mayor in 2016.

Her new job in the Wyoming Department of Transportation involves overseeing air service development. She also manages state-owned aircraft.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2pm5uWO) Surdam is making $104,400 a year in her new role.

