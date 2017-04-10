Colorado to ban growing pot for others

Colorado has legalized pot but wants to make it a crime to grow it collectively.
A bill that won final approval in the state Senate Monday makes it a crime to grow recreational pot for someone else. That effectively ends Colorado's marijuana co-ops.
Legislative analysts have no estimate how many collective marijuana grows exist in Colorado, though they're anecdotally popular with pot users who share the cost of electricity, water and fertilizer.
The bill has already passed the House and awaits the signature of Gov. John Hickenlooper. The governor backs the idea and is expected to sign it into law.
The bill also sets aside some $6 million a year in marijuana tax money to give law enforcement more money to investigate illegal pot growing operations.
Comments