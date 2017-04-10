More Politics News

April 10, 2017 12:36 PM

Maryland lawmakers OK measure to fight drug price gouging

By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Maryland would be the first state to empower the state's attorney general to take action to stop pharmaceutical price gouging under a measure given final passage by lawmakers.

The bill sent to Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday would enable the attorney general to prosecute and fine manufacturers of an off-patent or generic drug who make an "unconscionable increase" in price. That's described as an excessive increase unjustified by the cost of producing or distributing the drug.

Under the bill, the Maryland Medicaid Assistance Program would report to the attorney general when rapid or excessive price increases occur in off-patent or generic prescription drugs.

The attorney general would be able to request additional information from the corporations who these instituted price increases to help determine if price gouging has occurred.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice 4:36

Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile 0:52

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos