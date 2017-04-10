More Politics News

April 10, 2017 12:34 PM

Police: Man killed after southwestern Missouri disturbance

The Associated Press
ROGERSVILLE, Mo.

Police in southwestern Missouri's Rogersville say a 26-year-old man was killed during a shooting involving a reported disturbance.

Police say 26-year-old William Meyer of Springfield died at the scene of the shooting about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Rogersville Police Chief Paul Laughlin says a suspect was arrested three hours later near Seymour.

There was no immediate word Monday about any charges.

Laughlin says the shooting followed "some sort of disturbance," and that alcohol was involved. Laughlin says the victim and the suspect were acquaintances.

