April 10, 2017 11:24 AM

Task force expected to push students to continue education

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter has created a Task Force on Higher Education that he hopes will increase the amount of workers who have post-high school education.

The Idaho Statesman reported (http://bit.ly/2ojBkUR ) Sunday that the task force is a reaction to short progress made toward the state's goal to ensure 60 percent its workforce between the ages of 25 to 34 have post-high school education by 2020. The rate has risen from 38 to 42 percent since the goal was established.

The task force is expected to give the governor recommendations on how the state can get high school student to continue their education by September.

