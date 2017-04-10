Bills flounder on both transparency, secrecy in New Mexico

Residents of New Mexico may be none the wiser when it comes to information about independent political expenditures and everyday spending by lobbyist after key transparency measures were vetoed by Gov. Susana Martinez. At the same time, a long list of anti-transparency initiatives designed to restrict access to government information have floundered.
Some advocates for greater transparency in government were breathing a sigh of relief Monday after the demise of a bill to prohibit the law enforcement authorities from releasing the names of victims in sexual assault and stalking cases.
The defeat of a proposal to make more information available about so-called dark money political donations drew mixed reactions, with prominent Democrats expressing disappointment and one conservative-backed group describing a victory for open debate.
