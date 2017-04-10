More Politics News

April 10, 2017 11:20 AM

Cook County criminal judge shot to death in Chicago

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Police say a Cook County Circuit Court judge has been shot to death outside his home on the South Side of Chicago.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says via Twitter that notifications to relatives "have been made in the senseless murder of Judge Raymond Myles."

The Chicago Tribune and WLS-TV report that a woman was wounded in the shooting shortly before 5 a.m. Monday outside the judge's home in Roseland and that Myles was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The woman's name has not been released.

Myles was an associate judge in the court's criminal division.

The shooting is under investigation.

