More Politics News

April 10, 2017 11:20 AM

McCain: Russia cooperated with Syria in chemical attack

The Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia

U.S. Senator John McCain has accused Russia of having cooperated with Syria in a chemical weapons attack that has killed more than 80 people, including more than a dozen children.

The Republican senator said Monday at a press conference in Belgrade that he believes "the Russians knew about chemical weapons because they were operating exactly from the same base."

He says "I hope that this behavior by Syria, in what clearly is cooperation with Russia and Syria together, will never happen again."

McCain says the U.S. should take out Syria's air force as part of stopping Syrian President Bashar Assad from repeating such attacks in the future.

He says "the United States should first tell Russia that this kind of a war crime is unacceptable in the world today."

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile 0:52

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile
Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’ 1:54

Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos