Committee to consider homeless shelter in South Salt Lake

A state committee is expected to make a final decision Monday on whether to build a new homeless shelter in South Salt Lake City, but the committee will first hear the city's mayor and residents asking officials to reconsider.
Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams recommended in late March that a new homeless shelter be built in a vacant lot in South Salt Lake near the county jail.
South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood has called it a "lethal blow" for her community, and is scheduled to speak to the State Homeless Coordinating Committee Monday.
The committee will then consider McAdams' recommendation.
The shelter is one of three new homeless resource centers that officials want to build to replace an overflowing shelter in downtown Salt Lake City. The other two shelters will be in Salt Lake City.
