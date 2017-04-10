Recent editorials published in Nebraska newspapers

Omaha World-Herald. April 7, 2017
Senators handle sensitive child sex abuse bill carefully, responsibly
Nebraska lawmakers approached a difficult issue the right way this week. They had to think through how to provide justice in child sexual abuse cases while not running afoul of the Constitution's protections for those accused.
Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha sponsored Legislative Bill 300, which would remove the statute of limitations on the ability to file civil lawsuits against individuals involving alleged sexual assault of a child. Eight states so far have taken that action.
Nebraska has no statute of limitations for filing criminal charges against someone accused of sexual assault of a child.
"I brought this bill on behalf of people who were damaged as children at the hands of an adult," Krist told his colleagues during floor debate Wednesday. Krist said he drew up the legislation "so that those people who suffered from those injuries could find their own peace in their life."
Lawmakers underscored the heinousness of such abuse and how in many cases it can take decades before child victims are able to confront their abusers. Current Nebraska law allows victims to file civil lawsuits until they turn 33.
Under LB 300, there would be a three-year window from the passage of the bill for anyone to bring a claim based on a prior assault. Otherwise, victims making claims on offenses that occurred before enactment of the law would have to file lawsuits by the time they turn 53.
Sens. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln and Ernie Chambers of Omaha helped the legislative process by pointing out a legal complication from the "retroactive" portion of Krist's proposal. Hilgers and Chambers explained that LB 300's provision applying the law to past incidents of sexual assault might be unconstitutional, given court precedents.
The discussion on this point was productive and illustrated an important obligation for lawmakers: Even when addressing allegations of appalling crimes, they must be mindful not to disregard constitutional requirements for defendants' rights.
The Legislature approved the bill on first round after adopting a Krist amendment to allow the retroactive provision to be removed if a future court rules that it violates the Constitution.
Krist is going to work with fellow lawmakers and legal staff on a possible amendment to remove the retroactive component altogether when LB 300 comes up for a second reading. The retroactive aspect is part of a current case before the Nebraska Supreme Court, and a ruling later this year by the court could provide clarity.
Lawmakers are handling this issue in a careful, responsible manner. The process should allow LB 300 to reach a final form that deserves passage into law.
Lincoln Journal Star. April 7, 2017
Children's Zoo getting even better
Giraffes, tigers and spider monkeys are on their way to Lincoln. So is a dramatically enhanced and expanded place for them to live — the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
The expansion that includes a revamped entrance for the zoo, more parking for visitors, new habitats for the giraffes and tigers and a takeover of the historic Ager Building by the monkeys is targeted for completion in 2019.
It will, without question, add to one of Lincoln's jewels, providing not only new interactive experiences between children and the animals but an expanded "Zoo School," the Lincoln Public Schools' Science Focus Program, which could double in enrollment from 100 to 200 students when the expansion is complete.
The $16 million project is the result of a fundraising campaign that began last year and has gathered $13 million. A new campaign, called Love Your Zoo, that will involve a number of grocery stores and restaurants is launching to raise the remainder of the necessary funds.
Based on the fundraising success so far and the instant embrace of the expansion by the elementary school kids who attended the March 29 announcement of plans for the new zoo, that campaign will, as it should, accumulate the last $3 million to ensure the project's completion.
The expansion is also a perfect example of how all parts of the community can work in an unified fashion to achieve a laudable goal with the zoo, the city of Lincoln, Lancaster County, LPS and private donors coming together to plan and raise the cash to pay for the project.
The project will expand the zoo at 27th and A streets more than an acre and will require significant construction, including a new entrance plaza that will include a man-made creek and the giraffe and tiger habitats.
The Ager Building will be revamped for the monkeys and the habitat that will allow kids to climb around in hollow trees and see the monkeys up close and personal. That kind of interactivity sets the zoo apart and makes it irresistible for kids of all ages.
The expansion will increase the zoo's parking by 75 percent, which will almost certainly be needed. The zoo, Nebraska's No. 3 arts and cultural destination, will, we predict, have record numbers of visitors starting in 2019. Like the kids, we can hardly wait.
The Grand Island Independent. April 6, 2017
An innovative solution posed for affordable homes
Grand Island has a lot going for it — low unemployment, a diversified economy, relatively low cost of living, high-quality-of-life attributes and solid, steady growth and a great outlook for future growth.
One of the nagging problems faced by growing communities is a shortage of housing and, of particular concern, a lack of affordable housing.
A 2014 housing study commissioned by the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. showed that, based on past and projected population growth, Grand Island would require 1,600 new housing units estimated as 900 new homes and 700 rental units by 2019.
Over the past two years, local developers have been building homes and apartments on a furious pace and on track to close the gap by 2019.
However, Grand Island's housing market lacks sufficient housing in the price range that would allow renters to make the leap to home ownership.
Local developer and business operator Amos Anson calls this gap the "missing middle" — homes that fall between renting a home and buying a home that costs more than $150,000.
Developer Ray O'Connor's residential subdivision Copper Creek offers homes in the affordable range. Homes at Copper Creek are typically sold before they are built.
Anson notes that there are currently 82 houses on the market in Grand Island, of which 22 are priced at less than $150,000, 30 are more than $200,000 and just 30 homes fall into the "missing middle."
One of the primary initiatives of Grow Grand Island is to improve the attractiveness of the community as a place for millennials to work and raise families. MoneyRates.com recently rated Nebraska as the third-best state for millennials based on affordable education, job availability, wages and housing. The shortage of affordable, starter homes, however, poses a challenge to attract and retain millennials.
Anson has extensive experience building Habitat for Humanity homes that are generally in the 1,100-square-foot range.
He believes there may be a market for smaller homes with a minimum size of 600 square feet on lots smaller than the city's current minimum of 6,000 square feet. By reducing the lot size, the entry cost for the lot could drop from $35,000 to $25,000. The land and sustainable compact home could potentially be sold for a little more than $100,000.
Anson has been working with city staff to explore the possibility of adopting a zoning change that would permit the smaller residential lot sizes. The zoning change wouldn't guarantee that the small homes would be built in Grand Island, but it would give developers another tool to use. The smaller homes in higher density settings would not be for everyone; however, the option would certainly address a growing need in our community.
Kearney Hub. April 4, 2017
Twenty-five years, and Habitat still builds hope
What a scene Saturday at the headquarters of Kearney Habitat for Humanity at 1815 First Ave. The building in south Kearney was crawling with volunteers working in a coordinated and orderly fashion that gave away the fact that scores of them have built their share of Habitat homes in the past.
Yes, there were gray-haired builders, but sprinkled among the crews were a good many young figures with straight backs and strong shoulders. Among the younger members of the work force were young men affiliated with the Pike Fraternity at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, which provided Habitat some manpower.
Look closely Saturday, and you spotted the majority of volunteers knew their way around the power tools and the wood piles. Most swung their hammers with authority, but there were a small handful — future Habitat homeowners — who were less familiar with hammers and saws, but there they were, lending a hand to establish what Habitat labels as "sweat equity." Each new homeowner agrees to repay loans for their new house, but they're also required to help with construction.
It's a beautiful Habitat tradition — helping to build your future home. It plants the seed of pride in ownership. It was easy to see on the smiling faces of the three women whose families will be moving into Habitat homes later this year that it was a joy to be at the work site.
No doubt the three new owners — Sadie Brandt, Melissa Kelsey and Angelita Hernandez — used some different muscles on Saturday and felt a few aches on Sunday, as did a lot of the volunteers. But they were good aches, knowing they were caused by doing good for others and themselves.
For 25 amazing years, Kearney Habitat for Humanity has been working miracles, one home at a time. This year, the organization made up of people from many faiths will complete homes No. 77, 78 and 79 — a remarkable achievement, but hardly as remarkable as the volunteers who keep Habitat humming and the many businesses, churches and organizations that have contributed to Habitat's good works throughout the years.
The donors, the workers and the supporters have all contributed to something amazing in Kearney. There's no sign that, after 25 years, the Habitat movement is slowing down. At 76 homes and counting, Habitat is bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.
