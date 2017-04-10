More Politics News

April 10, 2017 10:04 AM

Man shot, killed by police in Fremont

The Associated Press
FREMONT, Calif.

Authorities say police have shot and killed a man in the Northern California city of Fremont.

KRON-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2nUeSje) that police Sgt. Ricardo Cortes says officers responded Sunday night to a call for assistance from the East Bay Regional Parks police dispatch center about a firearm-related situation.

Officers arrived and saw one suspect leave the scene.

Cortes says the man was located nearby in an alleyway behind a Walgreens and officers opened fire, killing the suspect.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Details about what prompted the shooting have not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

