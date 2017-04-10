More Politics News

April 10, 2017 8:32 AM

Virginia man charged with killing parents found dead at home

The Associated Press
CHESAPEAKE, Va.

A Virginia man is facing murder charges after authorities say he told investigators he shot and killed his parents.

Local media organizations report that officers were called to a home in Chesapeake on Sunday night.

Chesapeake Police say a 69-year-old man disarmed and detained his nephew after the younger man brandished a gun and threatened to shoot him and his wife.

Police say that after 23-year-old Steven Julian was taken into custody, he told officers he fatally shot his parents. Officers went to his parents' home and found Sally and Clark Julian dead.

The sheriff's office's website shows that Steven Julian is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and weapons offenses. He appeared by video in a brief court appearance Monday.

It wasn't immediately known if has an attorney.

