April 10, 2017 8:07 AM

Greenpeace protests outside G-7 Energy meeting

The Associated Press
ROME

Top energy officials from the Group of Seven industrial nations were gathering in the Italian capital amid growing concerns over the U.S. administration's moves to unravel policies aimed at stalling global warming.

Greenpeace was holding a sit-in outside Monday's meeting, calling on officials to maintain their commitments to reduce greenhouse gases under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The ministers' agenda calls for discussion of energy security, policies to move away from coal, natural gas routes and supply, sustainable development of electricity sources, alternative fuel scenarios and energy access and investments in Africa.

Environmental activists are concerned about the Trump administration's intention to dismantle the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan, which aimed at reducing carbon pollution from power plants.

