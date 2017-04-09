More Politics News

April 09, 2017 6:43 PM

Carney continues community conversations on budget challenge

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

Democratic Gov. John Carney is continuing a series of community meetings to talk to Delawareans about the state's budget challenges.

Carney is scheduled to join Republican state Rep. Lyndon Yearick for a "budget reset" community conversation Monday evening in Camden.

A similar community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Middletown with Republican Rep. Kevin Hensley.

Carney has proposed a mix of tax increases and spending cuts to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Administration officials say there is an estimated $385 million shortfall between expected revenue and expected expenses for fiscal 2018, based on current year funding.

Carney's proposed $4.09 billion operating budget represents an increase of about one-third of a percent over the current budget.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile 0:52

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile
Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’ 1:54

Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos