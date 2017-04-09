Indiana sheriff's corruption trial delayed until August

A judge has delayed a northern Indiana sheriff's corruption trial until August, giving attorneys more time to prepare.
The Post-Tribune says (http://trib.in/2ozvXDG ) Judge Paul Cherry agreed to the delay after Lake County Sheriff John Buncich's defense team said it's combing through material provided by investigators. The trial had been scheduled for April.
Buncich and others were named in an indictment in November alleging an illegal towing scheme in which the sheriff accepted bribes. Buncich has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and bribery.
Court records show the alleged bribes were thousands of dollars in cash and donations to his campaign fund, Buncich's Boosters.
