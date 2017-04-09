Utah town mayor accepts plea deal in poaching case

The mayor of a southwest Utah town has pleaded guilty to helping two other men poach deer from his property in Kane County.
The Spectrum reports (http://bit.ly/2nv7gZt) Hurricane Mayor John Wayne Bramall pleaded guilty to aiding or assisting in a wildlife violation as part of a plea deal last week.
The agreement called for Bramall to spend a year in jail and pay nearly $5,000 in fees, but a judge instead sentenced the mayor to 18 months of probation.
Bramall has admitted to helping co-defendants Gordon Wesley Marble and John Wesley Marble take two deer from his private property on opening day of the general deer season in October, although they didn't have permits for the hunt.
One of the deer qualified as a trophy animal.
