April 09, 2017 4:59 PM

Michigan's top court wants to hear more about permit dispute

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at a dispute between environmental groups and a steel factory in suburban Detroit.

Environmental groups sued in 2014 after Michigan regulators changed an air-quality permit at the AK Steel plant in Dearborn, formerly known as Severstal.

AK Steel argued that critics waited too long to challenge the permit in court. But a Wayne County judge and the Michigan appeals court have ruled against the company.

In an order dated Friday, the Supreme Court said it will hear arguments at a future date. The court could take some action or it could allow the appeals court decision to stand.

