Kansas: Raft of 'bathroom bills' fail, critics still vexed

Critics say 11 bills targeting Arkansas' LGBTQ community were filed in the recently ended legislative session, calling that a worrisome number.
The director of Human Rights Campaign Arkansas, Kendra Johnson, called that "an unprecedented attack" on the state's LGBTQ community. Even though the next session is two years away, opponents say it is important to continue educating people about the LGBTQ community to combat potentially harmful legislation.
One proposed bill would have expanded the state's indecent exposure in a move that opponents say would criminalize transgender people's use of bathrooms. The bill's sponsor said he didn't think the measure targeted transgender people. A bill to ban people from amending their birth certificates was also brought up during the session.
Rita Sklar, executive director of ACLU Arkansas, says that even though none of the recent bills succeeded, they fostered "needless fear and prejudice."
Some bill sponsors say it's too early to decide if they'll be revived in the future.
Comments