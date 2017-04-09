More Politics News

April 09, 2017 3:35 PM

Highway flooding forces re-routing at Neche Port of Entry

The Associated Press
NECHE, N.D.

U.S. officials say commercial and passenger vehicles that normally travel through the Neche Port of Entry in northeastern North Dakota will have to take another route because flooding has closed state Highway 18.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Sunday that vehicles can go through ports at Pembina, which is east of Neche, and Walhalla, which is west of Neche, as an alternate travel route.

Officials say water crossing the highway south of the port of entry at Neche has made the roadway impassable.

