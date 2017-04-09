More Politics News

April 09, 2017 2:16 PM

Local permit to help Nestle get more water is no sure thing

The Associated Press
EVART, Mich.

A bottled-water company that wants to pump more water in western Michigan needs a permit from a township as part of the project.

The Grand Rapids Press (http://bit.ly/2ofro0r ) reports that a permit to build a small building in Osceola Township is not a sure thing. The planning commission is meeting on April 18 on Nestle Ice Mountain's request to construct a pumping station.

The station is part of the company's proposal to withdraw up to 400 gallons per minute from a well in Osceola County — up from 150 gallons per minute. That request is pending with state regulators.

Officials in Osceola Township are raising questions about the pumping station. Supervisor Tim Ladd says it might not fit zoning rules. The building would be constructed at Spring Hill Camp.

