April 09, 2017 2:10 PM

NW Wyoming forest plan receives competing criticism

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Wyo.

Plans by the Bridger-Teton National Forest to thin and burn wildlands in northwest Wyoming have attracted competing arguments over tree cutting and other issues.

The Wyoming State Forestry Division and some area government leaders have formally objected to prohibiting tree cutting in a proposed Palisades wilderness area abutting the west side of Jackson Hole.

Meanwhile conservationists and some biologists are urging review of the region's baseline wilderness suitability and more thorough study.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports (http://bit.ly/2pbmXRW) the proposed Teton-to-Snake Fuels Management Project has been in the works for about six years. It's intended to allow wildfire to play its natural role on the landscape.

The Forest Service will hold hearings to try to resolve the differences.

