More Politics News

April 09, 2017 1:50 PM

1 year in, train to Denver airport still has computer bug

The Associated Press
DENVER

A nearly 1-year-old commuter rail line from downtown Denver to the airport is still struggling with computer problems at street crossings but is near its projected ridership.

The Denver Post reported Sunday (http://dpo.st/2nXWNC3 ) state and federal regulators require the Regional Transportation District to keep police officers or civilian flaggers at 11 street crossings 24 hours a day.

That's because software problems cause crossing gates to close too soon before a train arrives and open too long after it passes.

The newspaper estimates that staffing the crossings has cost nearly $6 million so far. That's being paid by a private partnership running the line for the transportation district, not taxpayers.

The district says the line averaged 18,000 daily riders in 2016. Officials had projected daily ridership would be 18,600 by April 22.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’ 1:54

Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile 0:52

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos