More Politics News

April 09, 2017 1:08 PM

Maryland police bypassing federal funds for rape kit testing

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Justice Department records show that Maryland authorities are not taking advantage of federal funding under a nationwide initiative to help states address backlogs of untested rape kits.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2nXSkir ) that records obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show that only Baltimore County applied for federal funding under the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, and its request was rejected.

The newspaper reports that Maryland has 3,700 untested kits, but that many police agencies say they haven't applied for funds because they do not consider their untested kits to be a backlog.

Among the reasons police said testing was unnecessary were that the suspect's identity was already known, investigators believed the accusation to be false, or the victim chose not to participate in a prosecution.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’ 1:54

Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile 0:52

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos