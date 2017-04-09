More Politics News

April 09, 2017 12:33 PM

Delray Beach Police SWAT sniper killed in off-duty crash

The Associated Press
KEY WEST, Fla.

Delray Beach police say one of their officers was killed in an off-duty car crash while vacationing in the Florida Keys.

Officers Christine Braswell and Bernendea Marc were riding a motor scooter in Key West around 3 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle made a left turn in front of them. According to an email from the Delray Beach Police Chief, 41-year-old Braswell died at the hospital surrounded by her parents, fellow officers and "many heartbroken friends". Twenty-five year-old Marc was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Braswell was a sniper for the S.W.A.T. Team, a trainer for new officers, a police academy instructor and a mentor for the Delray Beach Police Explorers.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’ 1:54

Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile 0:52

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos