April 09, 2017 12:13 PM

Honolulu medical examiner requests more help with autopsies

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

Honolulu's chief medical examiner is asking city officials for more financial support as his office struggles to deal with a heavy workload.

KHON-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2oeWepI) Friday that Dr. Christopher Happy submitted his budget report to the City Council asking for additional funding to hire another forensic pathologist to conduct autopsies. The report says the number of cases at the Honolulu office exceeds national standards.

An administrative officer for Happy's office says its four pathologists handle 1,400 to 1,500 autopsies a year, which amounts to more than 350 for each pathologist.

The National Association of Medical Examiners recommends each pathologist conduct only 250 autopsies a year.

Experts say short staffing is a problem at medical examiner's offices across the country.

