April 09, 2017 11:46 AM

Policeman slain in London attack gets Parliament honor

The Associated Press
LONDON

The body of a police officer killed in last month's attack in London has been brought to lie in a chapel at Parliament, an honor usually reserved for senior politicians.

Constable Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by Khalid Masood inside the gates of Parliament on March 22. Moments earlier, Masood had plowed a rented SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four.

Palmer's coffin, draped in a police flag, was brought to the 13th-century crypt Chapel of St. Mary Undercroft on Sunday, accompanied by police officers and family members. It will lie overnight before his full police funeral at Southwark Cathedral on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II gave permission for the coffin to lie in the chapel, a spot usually reserved for former British leaders.

