Renovated Doughboy unveiled on WWI centennial anniversary

An Essexville teenager has unveiled a renovated J. Paulding Doughboy statue on the centennial anniversary of U.S. entry into World War I.
Madden Brady, 15, state president of the Michigan Children of the American Revolution, led the unveiling of the statue at Sage Branch Library in Pershing Park April 6. The $13,000 project is meant to commemorate the 83 men that Bay County contributed to the war, the Bay City Times (http://bit.ly/2oRrqtz) reported.
After his election in February 2016, Brady began his leadership project by coordinating a 10-month fundraising effort to renovate the 94-year-old statue.
The organization sold $10 Doughboy-themed pins and accepted donations to fund the statue's repairs. After Venus Bronze Works of Detroit told Brady that his estimate of $5,000 isn't enough for unexpected repairs, more funds were raised to complete the renovation.
"I was glad people were behind it," Brady said.
The teen chose the project because he had repeatedly passed the statue and watched it deteriorate to the point where it was coated with green oxidation.
"To be perfectly honest, I've driven past that statue every day, and wondered why nobody had done anything to clean it up," he said. "I knew it was older than me, older than my father. I decided somebody should have done it."
Michigan WWI Commission member Dennis Skupinski thanked Brady's organization for commemorating the centennial. Bay County Library System director Trish Burns congratulated Brady on the organization's partnership with the library system.
Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham said she was relieved to see the county's future is in good hands.
