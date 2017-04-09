More Politics News

April 09, 2017 11:23 AM

The Latest: Graham calls for more troops to fight IS

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Latest on developments in the aftermath of the U.S. airstrikes in Syria (all times EDT):

10:30 a.m.

Sen. Lindsay Graham is calling for as many as 6,000 more U.S. troops to fight the Islamic State group.

The South Carolina Republican also wants additional penalties imposed on Russia for what he calls Moscow's "aiding and abetting" of Syrian President Bashar Assad (bah-SHAR' AH'-sahd) in the use of chemical weapons — and for Russian meddling in the 2016 American election.

Graham tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that the additional troops would "attract more regional fighters to destroy" the militants. Graham isn't saying where the Americans would be sent.

The Syrian opposition has reported that Assad's forces have begun flying again from an air base struck last week by U.S. missiles, and Graham says Assad is telling Trump — "F ... you' — by resuming those flights.

