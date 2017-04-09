Wisconsin town raises sales tax after power plant shutdown

A county in eastern Wisconsin is implementing an extra half percent sales tax after the closure of a nuclear power plant.
The Wisconsin Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2oyB2wd ) reports that Kewaunee County is the latest in a long string of Wisconsin counties to impose the optional tax.
County Board Supervisor Lee Luft says that the Kewaunee Power Station caused the loss of nearly 600 jobs and millions in income for the county after it closed in 2013. Luft estimates the increase in sales tax will amount to $1 million a year.
The additional tax was approved in late 2016 and is expected to end in 2021, although the county board has the option to extend it.
Luft says taxpayers "weren't delighted" about paying the extra tax, but were sympathetic to maintaining services.
