More Politics News

April 09, 2017 11:21 AM

Wisconsin town raises sales tax after power plant shutdown

The Associated Press
KEWAUNEE, Wis.

A county in eastern Wisconsin is implementing an extra half percent sales tax after the closure of a nuclear power plant.

The Wisconsin Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2oyB2wd ) reports that Kewaunee County is the latest in a long string of Wisconsin counties to impose the optional tax.

County Board Supervisor Lee Luft says that the Kewaunee Power Station caused the loss of nearly 600 jobs and millions in income for the county after it closed in 2013. Luft estimates the increase in sales tax will amount to $1 million a year.

The additional tax was approved in late 2016 and is expected to end in 2021, although the county board has the option to extend it.

Luft says taxpayers "weren't delighted" about paying the extra tax, but were sympathetic to maintaining services.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’ 1:54

Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile 0:52

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos