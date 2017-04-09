More Politics News

April 09, 2017 10:59 AM

Wisconsin takes aim at outdoors magazine, subscribers erupt

By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has proposed ending a beloved magazine put out by the state Department of Natural Resources highlighting Wisconsin's natural splendor.

The proposal to stop publishing "Wisconsin Natural Resources" after this year has angered its avid readership and has some Democrats and conservationists wondering if the pro-industry Republican governor wants to pull the plug because the publication promotes science.

Walker argues that the state shouldn't be in the publishing game and that the DNR could reach more people through social media.

Many of the magazine's readers are older and don't get their news through the internet, though, and they say there's no reason to get rid of the nearly century-old publication, which is sustained by subscriptions. It had nearly 84,000 subscribers as of December.

