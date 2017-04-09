More Politics News

April 09, 2017 9:46 AM

University of Illinois names new federal lobbyist

The Associated Press
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.

The new federal lobbyist for the University of Illinois is a Capitol Hill veteran who's worked for the Peace Corps and congressional committees.

Paul Weinberger has been named director of federal relations for the three-campus school. The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2oJtvuY ) the 46-year-old attorney will earn $170,000 and be based in Washington.

Formal approval by university trustees is expected next month, although Weinberger is already on the job.

The university receives nearly $800 million in research funding from the federal government. President Donald Trump's administration has proposed cuts to student financial aid and other programs.

Jonathan Pyatt left the lobbyist's job in 2015 and now is chief of staff for Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois.

