$115K coming to support community forests in Maine

A program of the Maine Forest Service is giving more than $115,000 in grants to local governments, educational groups and non-profit organizations to support community forests.
The program is called Project Canopy and it's funded by the U.S. Forest Service. The group is giving out 17 awards for planning, education, planting and maintenance.
Project Canopy director Jan Ames Santerre says the awards will help create jobs in industries such as nurseries, landscaping, forestry and logging.
The largest grants are $10,000 awards going to Camden and Biddeford. Machias is getting $8,000 for a plan to bring native trees to its downtown areas.
