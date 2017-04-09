More Politics News

April 09, 2017 12:27 AM

Honolulu police look for hit-and-run driver

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

The Honolulu Police Department is looking for a driver who fled after striking a woman who was walking near a high school, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2ocmJKS.)

Police tell the newspaper that the 58-year-old woman was walking north along Kapiolani Boulevard near McKinley High School at 5:25 a.m. Saturday when she was hit by the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle and say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

