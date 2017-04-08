More Politics News

April 08, 2017 5:36 PM

Bureau to investigate police-involved deaths in Nashville

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Metro Nashville Police Department has reached an agreement with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that allows the bureau to investigate deaths involving the use of force by officers.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2nOqvbx ) that under the new agreement, Davidson County District Attorney General Glenn Funk will ask the bureau to investigate any death involving the use of force by an on-duty Metro police officer.

The reached Friday deal also includes departments that hold a Metro Nashville Police Department special police commission designation, such as the Vanderbilt University Police Department.

Memphis has a similar agreement with the bureau.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’ 1:54

Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile 0:52

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos