More Politics News

April 08, 2017 5:13 PM

Russiaville man faces charged for threatening police

The Associated Press
KOKOMO, Ind.

A Russiaville man is facing felony stalking and intimidation charges after allegedly making threats against police.

Forty-four-year-old Christopher Sutton reportedly threatened Kokomo law enforcement on Facebook with posts encouraging his friends to set traps in their yards to injure police.

WTHR reports (http://bit.ly/2nsaooZ ) Sutton also allegedly asked his followers to record officers being injured and specified a female officer.

Detectives discovered documentation that shows Sutton had been stalking the officer since 2014 when she conducted a traffic stop on him and he aggressively followed her toward her home.

He later pleaded guilty to multiple violations in that incident.

Sutton has been charged with a misdemeanor for harassment in addition to the stalking and intimidation charges. He turned himself in on Friday. It was immediately unclear if he has an attorney.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’ 1:54

Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile 0:52

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos