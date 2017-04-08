Russiaville man faces charged for threatening police

A Russiaville man is facing felony stalking and intimidation charges after allegedly making threats against police.
Forty-four-year-old Christopher Sutton reportedly threatened Kokomo law enforcement on Facebook with posts encouraging his friends to set traps in their yards to injure police.
WTHR reports (http://bit.ly/2nsaooZ ) Sutton also allegedly asked his followers to record officers being injured and specified a female officer.
Detectives discovered documentation that shows Sutton had been stalking the officer since 2014 when she conducted a traffic stop on him and he aggressively followed her toward her home.
He later pleaded guilty to multiple violations in that incident.
Sutton has been charged with a misdemeanor for harassment in addition to the stalking and intimidation charges. He turned himself in on Friday. It was immediately unclear if he has an attorney.
