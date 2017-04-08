More Politics News

April 08, 2017 4:51 PM

Employee charged with tax fraud, boss pleads guilty

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del.

A former employee of a Wilmington food service company whose owner was charged with tax evasion has been indicted on similar charges.

A federal grand jury this week indicted Stacy K. Hunter on charges of tax evasion and food stamp fraud.

Authorities say Hunter arranged with the owner of Primos Food Service to be paid partly through purported expense checks to hide her real income.

Prosecutors say Hunter was receiving Pennsylvania food stamp benefits for which she would have been ineligible based on her real income and also failed to disclose she was working for PFS when she was receiving unemployment benefits from Pennsylvania.

The indictment was issued just days after Primos owner Frank Dolce pleaded guilty to tax evasion and theft from the National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs.

