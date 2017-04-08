Whitehouse, Langevin call for coastal infrastructure funds

Funding to help protect Rhode Island's coast should be included in any public infrastructure plan approved by Congress.
That's the message from U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin who plan to hold a press conference Monday at Conimicut Point Park in Warwick to call for federal investment in the state's coastal infrastructure.
Whitehouse and Langevin, both Democrats, point to a $1 trillion infrastructure improvement blueprint proposed by Senate Democrats that includes $25 billion for upgrades to make communities more resilient to the effects of climate change.
The plan would provide funding for the National Oceans and Coastal Security Fund to help prepare roads and bridges for sea level rise and severe weather in coastal communities like Warwick.
President Donald Trump has promised $1 trillion in infrastructure spending.
