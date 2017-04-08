More Politics News

April 08, 2017 3:22 PM

Maryland doctors pays $450K to resolve Medicaid fraud case

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Authorities say a Maryland doctor has paid $450,000 to the state to resolve allegations that she submitted false billing records to the Medicaid program.

Officials say this week's settlement with Dr. Sabiah Mohiuddin, who owns and operates a primary care practice serving Medicaid patients, stems from a civil complaint filed in the Circuit Court for Frederick County.

The complaint alleged that from January 2007 through February 2014, Mohiuddin billed routine doctor's visits at a higher level of care than was provided to increase reimbursement from the Maryland Medicaid Program.

While not admitting liability, Mohiuddin agreed to pay $450,000 to settle the lawsuit.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’ 1:54

Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile 0:52

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos