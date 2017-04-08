2 police dogs will be protected and served by body armor

Two state police dogs will receive body armor that protects them from bullets and stabs.
New Hampshire Department of Corrections Commissioner William L. Wrenn says the vests will protect police dogs and help its K9 team, which completed specialized training in December.
The charity Vested Interest donated the two vests, which will likely arrive in two or three months.
Vested Interest has donated over 2,400 protective vests at a cost of $1.9 million.
A $1,050 donation covers the cost of one vest.
The charity estimates there are 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
