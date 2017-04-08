More Politics News

April 08, 2017 2:31 PM

Justice to veto legislation eliminating greyhound racing

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Gov. Jim Justice has vetoed legislation to cut $14 million in state support for greyhound racing, a loss critics say would doom the betting sport in West Virginia.

Appearing in Wheeling, where one of the state's two dog tracks is located, Justice says he won't let the Legislature walk away from an industry that provides 1,700 jobs.

He says losing greyhound racing would "mean job losses and fewer people coming to West Virginia."

The state House and Senate have voted to end $15 million in annual support for greyhound racing at the tracks in Wheeling and Nitro but leave $1 million for dog shelters and adoption.

Justice questioned the legality of the Legislature unilaterally decoupling West Virginia casinos and race tracks, since counties authorized gambling and racing as a package.

