April 08, 2017 2:29 PM

Advocates to push lawmakers to raise tobacco age

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

A cohort of cancer patients and survivors are holding an all day meeting on anti-cancer policy in the state.

The meetings follows the Senate's tabling of a bill to raise the tobacco sale and use age to 21 in Vermont.

The meeting, hosted annually by the American Cancer Institute, will be held Tuesday and end with a reception for lawmakers where advocates will push to continue with the effort to raise the tobacco age.

The bill was tabled last month after the Senate nearly split a vote. Prior to the vote, a fiscal analysis showed that Vermont would lose about $750,000 a year in tax revenue if the law went into effect, though advocates say health care savings would more than make up for the lost revenue.

