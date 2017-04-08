More Politics News

April 08, 2017 1:45 PM

The Latest: Trump, Saudi king discuss US strikes on Syria

The Associated Press
PALM BEACH, Fla.

The Latest on developments in the aftermath of U.S. airstrikes against Syria (all times EDT):

1:30 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump spoke with Saudi Arabia's king about Syria and he "reaffirmed strong Saudi support for the United States' military strike against the Sayrat airfield."

The statement says King Salman bin Abd al-Aziz al-Saud agreed it "was a necessary response" to the chemical weapons attack by Bashar Assad's government, which killed dozens of civilians in rebel-led northern Idlib.

The official Saudi Press Agency earlier reported that the king had complimented Trump in their telephone conversation for his "courageous decision."

Saudi Arabia is one of the most vehement opponents of Assad.

