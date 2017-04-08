More Politics News

April 08, 2017 1:05 PM

Court ordered to reconsider claim by man convicted of murder

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

The Nebraska Supreme Court has ordered a lower court to review an Omaha man's claim that authorities withheld evidence that would have helped him beat a murder conviction.

The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2pdROx1 ) that the state's high court made the ruling Friday in a post-conviction appeal by 45-year-old Jack Harris.

Harris is serving a life sentence for the 1995 shooting death of 35-year-old Anthony Jones of Omaha. Prosecutors said Jones was killed in a plot by Harris and another man to rob his of drugs and money.

Harris said in his latest appeal that a witness gave police information in 1999 that implicated the other man.

On Friday, the state's high court the lower court must reconsider the merits of the Harris' claim.

