More Politics News

April 08, 2017 11:20 AM

NY budget deal: free tuition, upstate Uber, raise the age

By ANNA GRONEWOLD and DAVID KLEPPER Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York will be the first state in the nation to offer free college tuition to middle-class students under a new state budget deal worked out by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers.

The $153 billion proposal will make tuition at public colleges and universities free for students from families making $125,000 or less. The proposal also increases tuition aid for private college students.

The budget also raises the age of adult criminal responsibility from 16 to 18, a key priority for Democrats like Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

Additional provisions increase school funding by $1.1 billion, set aside $2.5 billion for water quality and water infrastructure and allow ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft to expand into upstate cities such as Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’ 1:54

Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile 0:52

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos