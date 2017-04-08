More Politics News

April 08, 2017 11:13 AM

Airlines propose flights for Mississippi's Mid-Delta Airport

The Associated Press
GREENVILLE, Miss.

Two companies say they are interested in providing flights to and from a small airport in Mississippi.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2nQ8P05 ) that one of the proposals to serve Greenville Mid-Delta Airport comes from the company that currently has a two-year contract there.

The contract for Boutique Air ends Sept. 30. Boutique's new proposal is roughly about $3.5 million, with the federal government providing an annual subsidy of $2.7 million, to continue service to and from Dallas and Nashville, Tennessee. Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons said the Boutique proposal also offers an alternative route including Atlanta and Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Air Choice One proposes providing air service for $3.5 million, with a federal subsidy of $2.8 million. It would offer flights to and from New Orleans and Memphis, Tennessee.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’ 1:54

Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile 0:52

Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos