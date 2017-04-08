Official: $8k away from razing house where 5 were killed

A city councilman says a plan to raise enough money to tear down a Tulsa-area home where five family members were murdered is roughly $8,000 short of the goal.
Broken Arrow councilor Mike Lester told the Tulsa World Friday (http://bit.ly/2ojb9Qr ) that he's hopeful the $50,000 goal can be reached this weekend.
If the goal is met, officials will demolish the house to make way for a memorial garden.
Police say brothers Robert Bever and Michael Bever fatally stabbed their parents, two brothers and a sister in 2015 as part of a gruesome plot to carry out further mass killings across the country.
Robert Bever pleaded guilty and was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole. Michael Bever has pleaded not guilty and goes to trial in June.
