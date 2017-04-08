Muslim leader of Vermont Dems details party switch

Vermont Democrats have elected a new leader who switched parties partly in response to discrimination he faced as a Muslim while running for the Legislature in another state nearly 10 years ago.
Faisal Gill (FASS-il Gill), a Burlington attorney, was born in Pakistan and moved to the U.S as a child. The Navy veteran ran as a Republican for the Virginia House of Delegates in 2007 and lost.
Previously, he'd served in the Department of Homeland Security under the administration of President George W. Bush.
While campaigning, he said he faced discrimination from voters and GOP county committee members that made him change his opposition to marriage equality and contributed to him becoming a Democrat.
